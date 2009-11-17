5 Moving Day Tips

No matter who is moving your things -- professional movers or friends -- they don't want a barking dog or a rambunctious kid running around while they're carrying heavy boxes and furniture. It's distracting for the movers and it's unsafe for the children and the pets. So, it might be a good idea to have a friend babysit the children the day of the move. And the same goes for your pet. If you take them out of the equation for the day, you'll be able to focus on getting the move done.