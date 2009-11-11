5 Things You Should Do One Week Before You Move

One of the last things you'll use the night before your move is your bed. So, stripping the beds and packing up the sheets and comforter is one task that will definitely be left to the last day. You'll also need to prepare your home for the fact that it isn't going to be used until a new owner arrives. That means you need to defrost the refrigerator and unplug any appliances. Defrost the refrigerator 24 to 48 hours before you leave. If it has an icemaker, make sure to empty the ice bin and then you may need to shut off the water line to the refrigerator. Any other appliances should also be unplugged.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles