5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

For some, it's the romance and adventure of the unknown; others found a better job, or maybe connected online with someone halfway around the world and decided to go for it. Whatever the reasons for leaving one's home country for a more or less exotic realm, it's one of the biggest moves you can make, and success in your new life abroad often depends on how well you plan for it.

There's the obvious -- setting up housing, researching schools if kids are joining you, asking the post office to forward your mail. But moving abroad requires more than that for a smooth transition, and people who skip important steps can end up right back at home where they started -- or worse, stranded in a foreign country in less-than-ideal circumstances.

The fact is, making a new life abroad will probably have some hiccups. So will making a new life in the next state, for that matter. But with some good, solid planning, patience and knowledge, you can absolutely make it work.

Here, five things to address before you get on the plane -- preferably well before. The first requirement on the list, in fact, could take months or years to accomplish ...