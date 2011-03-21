Do you need to contact your homeowners association when selling your house?

Increasingly, houses that are built in the United States are part of homeowners associations, and this increases your likelihood of having to deal with one. So when it comes time to sell, it's important buyers know their future HOA bylaws. That means sellers are required to disclose their HOA membership to their buyer so the transaction can be completed according to rules, and so the buyer knows what to expect in regards to HOA dues, rules and regulations.

But there's more to it: It's a good idea -- and sometimes necessary -- for you to inform your HOA that you're moving. Why? Because many HOAs have a set of rules you must follow before you can sell. Plus, it may need to collect any outstanding fees you might owe. Even if you don't owe any past dues or fees, if you're planning to sell your home and live in an HOA community, be prepared to deal with your board before you can close the deal.

Whether or not your HOA requires specific procedural action and, depending on what state you live in, you might need to run through a couple of steps regarding transfers of information and payments. You might also have to get a home inspection report if your HOA requires one. (You can find out in the bylaws of your HOA.) Your state could also require you transfer what's known as a "homeowner resale package" to your buyer. This resale package should contain all of the information on your HOA the new buyer will need to know. This is the case in states like Virginia, which allows buyers three days from the time of receiving the resale package to opt out of the sale transaction for any reason [source: Chantilly Highlands].

Providing buyers with a homeowner resale packet might not be too inconvenient, but extra fees your HOA can tack on to your sale certainly can be. Read on to find out more.