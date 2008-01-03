Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Selling a Home

How House Flipping Works

by Tiffany Connors

House Flipping Tips

Kitchens are one of the most important areas to fix up in a flip.
Kitchens are one of the most important areas to fix up in a flip.
Digital Vision/Getty Images

If you're planning to buy a new-construction home, budgeting can be simple. It's just like buying a home you actually plan to live in -- you need to cover the mortgage, insurance, taxes, real-estate agent and lawyer's fees, and that's about it. However, in a softening market, the supply of houses is much greater than demand, so you may own that property for longer than you plan to.

If you're working on a fixer-upper, the budget starts to grow when you consider the renovations you'll need to make. According to most experts, you should add 20 percent to your estimate for the final cost. If you overestimate, you get a surprise windfall -- but if you underestimate, you get stuck with unexpected bills.

Advertisement

Structural improvements -- like plumbing, electrical, insulation, pest control, and HVAC -- are typically the least sexy but most important improvements a flipper can make. New hardwood floors and coat of paint may get buyers in the door, but a termite problem can kill a deal quickly. If your technical skills are lacking here, you'll have to figure in the cost of labor, too (that includes the time and money lost if you're waiting on your brother-in-law to finish the electrical wiring).

Most real-estate agents advise fixing up the kitchen and bathrooms for the best return on your investment. In addition to the structural changes, this can include new cabinetry, counters, hardware, sinks, backsplashes, appliances, floors and lighting. Kitchen upgrades can be expensive, but they make a big impression (granite countertops and wine storage, for example). You could also decide to go green (see How Green Building Works), which can add value to the house when the improvements are marketed as money-savers. Obviously, you'll keep costs down if the house is in good structural shape and just needs updated paint and carpets -- but things can quickly get pricey, especially if you're using contractors and outside labor.

Another aspect to consider is curb appeal -- the outside of the house. You might need to paint, landscape and fix up the driveway, which adds to the budget. If you've bought in a pricey neighborhood, mowing the lawn and repairing the fence may not be enough -- there could be homeowners' association fees. In up-and-coming neighborhoods, you might have to budget for security measures.

So once you have your budget, you can choose your spot, which we'll discuss next.

House-Flipping on TV

The term "house flipping" came into use only in the late 1990s to early 2000s, and some say that it is already extinct, considering that "flipping" implies a quick profit, which doesn't happen in a flat real-estate market. But the term really took off with the popularity of­ home-improvement TV shows. "Trading Spaces," "Extreme Home Makeover" and the grandfather of all remodeling shows, "This Old House," make remodeling look fun -- and easy. And shows like "Property Ladder," "Flip This House" and "Flipping Out" turn property buying into an exciting, sexy drama. On TV, major home renovations seem to be completed in an hour or less. Plaster may have fallen on the contractor's head and the project may have gone over budget, but everyone is happy in the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Know About a Home Appraisal

How Do You Evict Your Freeloading Friend?

How Short Sales Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement