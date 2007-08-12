Rose geraniums are great for the garden as well as for containers and indoors. See more pictures of perennial flowers.

Rose geranium is a very versatile plant that can be grown as an annual or taken indoors for winter in areas where it is not hardy.

These beautiful floral plants will grow in pots, hanging baskets, or as bedding plants.

Scents range through floral, fruits, and spices; a collection of several varieties provides rare olfactory treats.

Rose Geranium Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Pelargonium graveolens

Common Name: Rose geranium

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Rose Geranium: Hardy to zone 9

Growing Conditions for Rose Geranium: Indoor, outdoor, containers, ground

