Rose geranium is a very versatile plant that can be grown as an annual or taken indoors for winter in areas where it is not hardy.
These beautiful floral plants will grow in pots, hanging baskets, or as bedding plants.
Scents range through floral, fruits, and spices; a collection of several varieties provides rare olfactory treats.
Rose Geranium Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Pelargonium graveolens
Common Name: Rose geranium
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Rose Geranium: Hardy to zone 9
Growing Conditions for Rose Geranium: Indoor, outdoor, containers, ground