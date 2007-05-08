Snake plant is a house plant with striped leaves. See more pictures of house plants.

Snake plant produces thick, pointed, erect leaves up to 18 inches in height. They are dark green with lighter bands. The cultivar Laurentii has a broad, yellow stripe on both leaf margins.

In very bright light, the snake plant will produce an erect spike of very fragrant, cream-colored flowers. This plant is very tolerant of neglect. Laurentii will not produce true from leaf cuttings, only from division.

Snake Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Sansevieria trifasciata

Common Names: Snake Plant, Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, Bowstring Hemp, Devil’s Tongue, Good Luck Plant, Lucky Plant

Light Requirement for Snake Plant: Light Shade to Full Sun

Water Requirement for Snake Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Snake Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Snake Plant: House

Fertilizer for Snake Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Snake Plant: Cactus

Propagation of Snake Plant: Division, Leaf Cuttings

Decorative Use for Snake Plant: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Snake Plant: Very Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.