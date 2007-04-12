Sweet orange trees, with a long season of bloom and colorful fruit, are hard to beat for attractive foliage year-round. Their dual use as fruit and ornamental tree is a major plus.

Description of sweet orange tree: Most sweet orange sold are grafted onto dwarfing rootstock, keeping them less than 15 feet tall at maturity. They form a rounded tree or large shrub with glossy leaves. The white flowers are highly scented and attract many pollinating insects. Fruit is present much of the year since it takes many months to mature, but only takes on its characteristic orange color when it is nearly ripe.

Growing sweet orange tree: Oranges are suitable for sunny spots in most soil conditions, but will not tolerate wet soils. It is important to choose a variety adapted to your local climate, since some oranges need a great deal of heat to bring their fruit to maturity while others are more adaptable. Many are also surprisingly frost tolerant, although they will not support long periods below freezing.

Uses for sweet orange tree: Oranges are usually planted where both ornamental qualities and usefulness are important. Birds are also attracted to the flowers. Oranges, especially dwarf varieties, make excellent container plants.

Sweet orange tree related species: Other citruses (lime, lemon, grapefruit, and others) also make good landscape trees.

Sweet orange tree related varieties: Valencia is the best known juice orange and is widely grown as an ornamental tree. Washington, a navel orange, is a good choice for eating fresh off the tree.

Scientific name of sweet orange tree: Citrus sinensis

