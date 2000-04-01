How Thermometers Work

Electronic Thermometers
It is now common to measure temperature with electronics. The most common sensor is a thermoresistor (or thermistor).
This device changes its resistance with changes in temperature. A computer or other circuit measures the resistance and converts it to a temperature, either to display it or to make decisions about turning something on or off. If you would like to build your own electronic thermometer, check out How Microcontrollers Work.
