Tips for Growing Fruits

The amount of yard space available will be another deciding factor. Choose between growing small fruits -- berries that grow on small plants, vines, or bushes -- or larger tree fruits. Start with easily raised, space-efficient small fruits such as strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. But if you have a place in your landscape for a fruit tree or two, don't pass up the opportunity. Look for easy-care fruit trees, or even nontraditional trees such as mulberries or crabapples.