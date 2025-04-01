15 Types of Flowers to Brighten Your Garden or Bouquet

" " The dahlia comes in a spectrum of stunning colors, such as this red-orange variant with white tips. Viktoriya Dikareva / Getty Images

Whether in a garden or a wedding bouquet, different types of flowers can brighten so many aspects of human life. From elegant flower arrangements to the stunning blossoms found in the wild, flowering plants come in different shapes, sizes and colors.

Some flowers bloom in early spring, while others thrive in the heat of early summer, making them a familiar sight in home gardens and floral arrangements. With bright colors and stunning ornamental foliage, these plants attract other pollinators and bring vibrant life to their surroundings.

Without further ado, let’s explore some of the most exquisite flowers found in the natural world.