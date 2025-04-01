15 Types of Flowers to Brighten Your Garden or Bouquet

By: Mack Hayden  |  Apr 1, 2025
The dahlia comes in a spectrum of stunning colors, such as this red-orange variant with white tips. Viktoriya Dikareva / Getty Images

Whether in a garden or a wedding bouquet, different types of flowers can brighten so many aspects of human life. From elegant flower arrangements to the stunning blossoms found in the wild, flowering plants come in different shapes, sizes and colors.

Some flowers bloom in early spring, while others thrive in the heat of early summer, making them a familiar sight in home gardens and floral arrangements. With bright colors and stunning ornamental foliage, these plants attract other pollinators and bring vibrant life to their surroundings.

Without further ado, let’s explore some of the most exquisite flowers found in the natural world.

Contents
  1. Gerbera Daisy
  2. Calla Lily
  3. Cherry Blossom
  4. Forget-me-not
  5. African Daisy
  6. Baby’s Breath
  7. Garden Phlox
  8. Sweet Pea
  9. Iris
  10. Bouvardia
  11. Amaryllis
  12. Petunia
  13. Snowdrop
  14. Carnation
  15. Dahlia

1. Gerbera Daisy

Gerbera daisy
Gerbera daisy. Kieran Stone / Getty Images

A favorite among popular flowers, the Gerbera daisy comes in vivid colors. Daisies are sometimes yellow flowers, but they can also be pink, orange or white as well.

Known for their long vase life, these bright flowers are a staple in floral arrangements and wedding bouquets. Their cheerful appearance make these daisy flowers a go-to for any flower garden.

2. Calla Lily

Calla lily
Calla lily. MorMagho Fotografia / Getty Images

Calla lilies are elegant flowers with a smooth, trumpet-shaped flower shape. They are also often seen in wedding bouquets due to their refined beauty and association with purity. These exquisite flowers thrive in well-drained soil and full sun, making them a striking addition to any garden.

3. Cherry Blossom

Cherry blossoms
Cherry blossoms. Jacky Parker Photography / Getty Images

The cherry blossom is an unofficial national flower in Japan and a symbol of the fleeting beauty of life. Blooming in early spring, these light pink flowers cover trees in breathtaking waves of color.

Their delicate flowers last only a short time, but their beauty is celebrated worldwide in festivals and floral displays.

4. Forget-me-not

Forget-me-nots
Forget-me-nots. mikroman6 / Getty Images

One of the most charming blue flowers, the forget-me-not is a small but significant bloom. It is associated with remembrance and has ties to the Virgin Mary in historical symbolism. These self-seeding plants thrive in moist environments and add a soft, pale blue touch to gardens.

5. African Daisy

African daisies.
African daisies. Paolo Carnassale / Getty Images

With its striking bright colors and ability to thrive in full sun, the African daisy is a standout among flowering plants.

This versatile flower can be found in shades of yellow, orange and pink, adding a bold splash to flower gardens. It is also known for its drought tolerance, making it a resilient choice for gardeners.

6. Baby’s Breath

Baby's breath
Baby's breath. Maryna Terletska / Getty Images

Famous for its use in flower arrangements, baby’s breath consists of multiple flowers on delicate, branching stems. This plant's tiny white flowers are often paired with roses in wedding bouquets and floral decorations.

Baby’s breath is also known for its long vase life and ability to complement other flowers beautifully.

7. Garden Phlox

Garden phlox
Garden phlox. Jacky Parker Photography / Getty Images

A staple of the summer garden, garden phlox produces colorful flowers in shades of pink, purple and white. These herbaceous perennials are known for their fragrant flowers and ability to attract butterflies and other pollinators. Their tall stems make them a great choice for adding height to flower beds.

8. Sweet Pea

Sweet pea
Sweet pea. Jacky Parker Photography / Getty Images

A highly fragrant flower, the sweet pea is a favorite for cut flowers due to its strong scent and delicate petals. It comes in a variety of bright colors, including soft pinks, purples and whites. These climbing plants are perfect for trellises and fences, bringing a romantic touch to any home garden.

9. Iris

Irises
Irises. Clive Nichols / Getty Images

The iris family is known for a distinctive petal structure and wide range of colors. While they're often purple flowers, you can also find these star-shaped blooms in blue, yellow and white. Irises are often used in formal gardens and make excellent cut flowers due to their striking appearance.

10. Bouvardia

Bouvardia
Bouvardia. ©fitopardo / Getty Images

Bouvardia is a lesser-known bloom with small, trumpet-shaped flowers that attract butterflies. These beautiful flowers thrive in well-drained soil and prefer warm climates.

11. Amaryllis

Amaryllis
Amaryllis. by vesi_127 / Getty Images

Belonging to the lily family, the amaryllis produces large, star-shaped flowers in red, pink and white. It is a popular choice for holiday floral arrangements and is easy to grow indoors. These flowers bloom in the winter, bringing color to colder months.

12. Petunia

Petunias
Petunias. mikroman6 / Getty Images

Petunias are one of the most common flowers in home gardens, offering bright colors in nearly every shade. These flowering plants are easy to care for and provide continuous blooms throughout the growing season. They are perfect for hanging baskets, garden beds and window boxes.

13. Snowdrop

Snowdrops
Snowdrops. Nigel Hicks / Getty Images

A delicate flower that blooms in late winter or early spring, the snowdrop has pure white flowers that symbolize hope and renewal. These flowers emerge from the ground while snow is still present, making them one of the first signs of warmer weather. Snowdrops prefer shaded areas and well-drained soil.

14. Carnation

Carnation
Carnation. Nikki OKeefe Images / Getty Images

Carnations are among the most versatile flowers, with a wide range of colors and a signature ruffled petal structure. They have a long vase life, making them ideal for floral arrangements and bouquets. These flowers have been cultivated for centuries and remain a staple in celebrations and memorials.

15. Dahlia

Dahlias
Dahlias. Jacky Parker Photography / Getty Images

Known for their intricate petal structures and bright colors, dahlias are some of the most exquisite flowers in the world. They bloom in late summer and come in nearly every color imaginable. With their dramatic flower shape and stunning beauty, dahlias are a highlight in any garden.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

