How to Arrange Flowers

The Significance of Flowers
Flowers can say love, console in sorrow, congratulate in achievement, and celebrate friendship. Flower messages have varied tremendously through the ages. The same flower has meant different things at different times and in different places.
The Chinese and Japanese have a long established language of flowers. Flowers helped the people of ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome express their feelings. In the West, Charles XII introduced the language of flowers when he returned from exile in Turkey in 1714.
The use of flower talk was promoted by Lady Mary Worley Montague whose husband was appointed Ambassador to Constantinople in 1710. (This is the same Lady Mary who was responsible for introducing the smallpox vaccination.)
By 1884, when Kate Greenaway illustrated a language of flowers for children, so many different dictionaries were in print that it was almost necessary to send one along with the nosegay or tussy-mussy to make sure the message was clear.
Even today, it is safer to send along your own written translation when sending a floral message to avoid misunderstandings. The following dictionary is compiled from a selection of ancient and modern sources.
Flower Dictionary
AGAPANTHUS: Love
ALLIUM: Strength and courage (garlic is even stronger)
ANTHURIUM: Let's be sweethearts
ASTER: Elegance and daintiness; jealousy; I will consider your offer
BABY'S BREATH: Innocence; a delicate touch
BACHELOR BUTTON: Hope in love; celibacy
BANKSIA: Down under; absence makes the heart grow fonder
BELLS OF IRELAND: Improve with age; send money (shell out the green)
BIRD OF PARADISE: Magnificence; regal splendor; good fortune
CALLA LILY: Magnificent beauty
CARNATION: Red -- admiration; alas for my poor heart. White -- good luck; pure and ardent love. Yellow -- rejection and disdain. Striped --refusal. Pink -- mother's love
DAISY: Innocence; gentleness; purity in thought; loyal love; I partake your sentiments
DELPHINIUM: Fun; I had a good time; big-hearted
EREMURUS: Fortitude in adversity; endurance; constancy
EUPHORBIA: Strength of character; persistence
FEVERFEW: Innocence; speedy recovery
FREESIA: Elegance; I appreciate your thoughtfulness
GARDENIA: I love you in secret; good luck
GINGER: Strength and vigor
GLADIOLUS: You pierce my heart; admiration; consolation in sorrow
IRIS: Message and promise; faith and hope; wisdom and power; my compliments; good luck
IXIA: Bright and cheerful; you have beautiful eyes
LILY OF THE VALLEY: Return of happiness; purity and humility; let's make up
MUMS: Cheerfulness and optimism; long life and happiness; scholarship; rest and ease. Red -- I love you. White -- it's the truth
ORCHIDS: Magnificent; you are beautiful; I await your favors; fecundity; long life; good luck
PEONY: Good health; gay life and prosperity; love and friendship; happy marriage; bashfulness; power
ROSE: Love; silence (in ancient times, anything said under a rose -- sub rosa -- was to be kept secret); dinner time. Red -- love and desire; good luck; may you be pleased. Pink -- unconscious beauty. Yellow -- jealousy. White -- happy love; secrecy and silence; good luck
SNAPDRAGON: Desperation
STATICE: Constancy; always yours; social prominence; success
STEPHANOTIS: Fit for a crown; something special
STOCK: Bonds of affection
SWEET PEA: Departure; goodbye
SWEET WILLIAM: Gallantry; fineness and perfection; a smile
YARROW: Time will ease your sorrow
Foliage Dictionary
ASPARAGUS FERN: Fascination
BROOM: Ardor; humility
CAMELLIA: I shall love you always; good luck; unpretending excellence
CROTON: Congratulations
HUCKLEBERRY: Simple pleasures; come to dinner
LEATHERLEAF FERN: Fascination
LYCOPODIUM: Long life; eternal youth; good luck
MYRTLE: Love; mirth; joy; happy marriage
PITTOSPORUM: Generosity; happiness and prosperity
PODOCARPUS: Constancy; sorrow
SALAL: Zest; discretion; married love
TI: Bundle; gift
Inspired by cut flowers? To learn more about gardening, see: