Wandering Jew plant looks very much like its close cousin, the spiderwort, and shows this relationship through its trailing stems and stalkless, pointed leaves. The leaves, about two inches long, are shiny, with two silver stripes on the upper surface and a rich purple underside. There are also variegated versions with bronze, pink, or cream stripes.
Prune wandering Jew plants heavily to keep them young or start new plants from cuttings. Their stems sometimes "escape" and end up as ground covers in other pots.
Wandering Jew Plant Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Zebrina pendula
Common Names: Wandering Jew
Light Requirement for Wandering Jew Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Wandering Jew Plant: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Wandering Jew Plant: Average Home
Temperature for Wandering Jew Plant: House
Fertilizer for Wandering Jew Plant: Balanced
Potting Mix for Wandering Jew Plant: All-Purpose
Propagation of Wandering Jew Plant: Layering, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Wandering Jew Plant: Hanging Basket, Table
Care Rating for Wandering Jew Plant: Very Easy
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.