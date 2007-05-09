Wandering Jew plant­ looks very much like its close cousin, the spiderwort, and shows this relationship through its trailing stems and stalkless, pointed leaves. The leaves, about two inches long, are shiny, with two silver stripes on the upper su­rface and a rich purple underside. There are also variegated versions with bronze, pink, or cream stripes.

Prune wandering Jew plants heavily to keep them young or start new plants from cuttings. Their stems sometimes "escape" and end up as ground covers in other pots.

Wandering Jew Plant Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Zebrina pendula

Common Names: Wandering Jew

Light Requirement for Wandering Jew Plant: Bright Light to Filtered Light

Water Requirement for Wandering Jew Plant: Drench, Let Dry

Humidity for Wandering Jew Plant: Average Home

Temperature for Wandering Jew Plant: House

Fertilizer for Wandering Jew Plant: Balanced

Potting Mix for Wandering Jew Plant: All-Purpose

Propagation of Wandering Jew Plant: Layering, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Wandering Jew Plant: Hanging Basket, Table

Care Rating for Wandering Jew Plant: Very Easy

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award. ­