Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Herb & Vegetable Gardens

Watermelon

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

It's a summer treat like no other: Juicy, ripe watermelon, perfect for salads, fruit plates, or just served alone. It can be heavy to carry home from the store -- with the large size of this warm-weather snack, planting watermelon in your garden may be easier.

In this article, we'll discuss growing watermelon, selecting watermelon and the health benefits of watermelon.

The watermelon is a spreading, tender annual vine related to the cucumber. It produces round, oval, or oblong fruits that can weigh anywhere from 5 to 100 pounds.

The fruit can have pink, red, yellow, or grayish white flesh. Male and female flowers appear on the same vine. Although smaller varieties are available, watermelons still need a lot of room. They also take a lot of nutrients from the soil.

Watermelon Image Gallery

WATERMELON
Watermelons can weigh from 5 to 100 pounds.
See more pictures of watermelons.

Common Name: Watermelon
Scientific Name: Citrullus lanatus
Hardiness: Very Tender (harvest before the first frost)

In the next section, we'll discuss harvesting watermelon.

Want more information about watermelons? Try:
­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Does the Herbicide Glyphosate (Roundup) Work?

Cucamelon: Not the Love Child of a Cucumber and a Watermelon

What veggies can you grow in a shady yard?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement