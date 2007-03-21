It's a summer treat like no other: Juicy, ripe watermelon, perfect for salads, fruit plates, or just served alone. It can be heavy to carry home from the store -- with the large size of this warm-weather snack, planting watermelon in your garden may be easier.



In this article, we'll discuss growing watermelon, selecting watermelon and the health benefits of watermelon.



The watermelon is a spreading, tender annual vine related to the cucumber. It produces round, oval, or oblong fruits that can weigh anywhere from 5 to 100 pounds.



The fruit can have pink, red, yellow, or grayish white flesh. Male and female flowers appear on the same vine. Although smaller varieties are available, watermelons still need a lot of room. They also take a lot of nutrients from the soil.



Common Name:

Scientific Name:

Citrullus lanatus

Hardiness:

Very Tender (harvest before the first frost)