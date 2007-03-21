Watermelon is not only delicious, but extremely healthy, as well.In fact, most melons are rich in potassium , a nutrient that may help control blood pressure, regulate heart beat, and possibly prevent strokes . The 2005 Dietary Guidelines state that a potassium-rich diet helps keep salt from raising blood pressure and may also reduce the risk of developing kidney stones and possibly age-related bone loss. The guidelines encourage adults to consume 4,700 milligrams per day (while keeping sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day, which is one teaspoon of salt).



Watermelon has lycopene, which can

help reduce the risk of several cancers.



Nutritional Values of

Watermelon

Serving Size: 1 cup



