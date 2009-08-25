10 Small Trees

This orchard is blooming with Moorpark Apricot trees. iStockphoto.com /hadynyah

When considering small trees, why not think about a fruit tree? Most cultivars of fruit trees tend to be on the small side, around 20 feet high (6 meters), which makes harvesting the fruit possible. After all, what good is fruit growing 100 feet above you?

The Moorpark apricot tree grows well in most of the country (some areas of south Texas, Louisiana and Florida are exceptions) [source: Arbor Day Foundation]. The tree likes full sun and will grow fairly fast to a height of 15 to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters). In spring, after a leafless winter, you'll see what looks like popcorn growing on the stems, and these will later grow into delicious milky fruits from July to late August. Beware, though, that birds will love your fruits just as much as you do.

