10 Patio Decorating Ideas

Patios are commonly used an an outdoor extension of a home's indoor living room -- complete with lounge furniture, a dining table and chairs and mood lighting. Depending on your style, your patio can be decorated to function as a place for cookouts and fancy soirees or a tranquil space to relax. Whatever your preference may be, we've compiled a list of decorating ideas that will inspire you to live al fresco throughout the year.

Over the next few pages, you'll find ideas for adding practical touches, pure comfort, culinary flair, privacy and panache to your patio. First up, let's explore patio furniture.