5 Reasons to Buy a Freezerless Refrigerator

" " How crowded is your fridge? Would a second freezerless model make sense? Brand X Pictures/ Thinkstock

Chances are pretty good that the fridge in your kitchen has two components: a refrigerator and a freezer. Your fridge is probably full of things like milk, produce, condiments and leftovers. Your freezer holds ice, frozen dinner, ice cream and waffles.

But have you ever considered purchasing a freezerless fridge? Perhaps your freezer takes up so much space in your fridge that there's no room in there for all that stuff you buy at the farmers market each week. Or, maybe you'd like to design your kitchen so that your refrigerator and your freezer drawers are placed attractively in two separate spots.

Advertisement

Let's delve into the best reasons to buy a freezerless fridge.