Annuals come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Tall annuals, those over 24 inches, can add a dramatic touch to your garden. Plant them behind shorter flowers, such as lobelia, to create a dramatic backdrop, or place them along a walkway or against a fence.

This page includes links to annuals over 24 inches, as well as to those that are often shorter but have varieties that can grow to over 24 inches. Check with your local garden center to ensure that the plants you choose will flourish in your location.

Advertisement

Blue to Purple Annuals Over 24 Inches in Height:

Annual Grasses and Foliage Over 24 Inches in Height:

Pink to Fuchsia Annuals Over 24 Inches in Height:

Red Annuals Over 24 Inches in Height:

White to Green Annuals Over 24 Inches in Height:

Yellow to Orange Annuals Over 24 Inches in Height:

Annuals 12 Inches to Over 24 Inches in Height:

Annuals Under 12 Inches to Over 24 Inches in Height:

Didn't find what you needed? Try Annual Flowers, Annuals, or Perennials Over 24 Inches for more information.