With more health benefits per bite than any vegetable, broccoli takes the prize as the most nutritious vegetable around. Delicious raw or cooked, this vegetable boosts the flavor and nutrition of dozens of broccoli recipes . In this article, we'll talk about growing broccoli selecting and serving broccoli , and the health benefits of broccoli

About Broccoli



Broccoli is a member of the cabbage , or cole, family. It grows 11/2 to 21/2 feet tall and looks a bit like cauliflower . Broccoli will grow in most areas of the United States at one season or another, but it is not a suitable crop for very hot climates.

Common Name:

Broccoli

Scientific Name:

Brassica oleracea ; Botrytis Group

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)





