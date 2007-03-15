Home & Garden
Broccoli

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Vegetables Image Gallery

bunches of broccoli
Broccoli is a member of the cabbage
family. See more pictures of vegetables.

With more health benefits per bite than any vegetable, broccoli takes the prize as the most nutritious vegetable around. Delicious raw or cooked, this vegetable boosts the flavor and nutrition of dozens of broccoli recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing broccoli, selecting and serving broccoli, and the health benefits of broccoli.

About Broccoli

Broccoli is a member of the cabbage, or cole, family. It grows 11/2 to 21/2 feet tall and looks a bit like cauliflower. Broccoli will grow in most areas of the United States at one season or another, but it is not a suitable crop for very hot climates.

Common Name: Broccoli
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Botrytis Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow broccoli.

Want more information about broccoli? Try:
  • Broccoli Recipes: Check out dozens of recipes featuring this tasty vegetable.
  • Vegetable Gardens: Grow a full harvest of great vegetables this year.
  • Gardening: We answer your questions about all things that come from the garden.

