Cabbage is a popular part of diets around the world. This vegetable's strong flavor and color enhance dozens of vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing cabbage, selecting and serving cabbage, and the health benefits of cabbage.
About Cabbage
Cabbage is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It has an enlarged terminal bud made of crowded and expanded overlapping leaves shaped into a head. The leaves are smooth or crinkled in shades of green or purple. The head can be round, flat, or pointed. Cabbage is easy to grow in the home garden.
Common Name: Cabbage
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Capitata Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
Cabbage is a cool-weather crop. See more pictures of vegetables.
