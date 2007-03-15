.







Cabbage is a cool-weather crop. See more pictures of vegetables.



About Cabbage



Cabbage is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual . It has an enlarged terminal bud made of crowded and expanded overlapping leaves shaped into a head. The leaves are smooth or crinkled in shades of green or purple. The head can be round, flat, or pointed. Cabbage is easy to grow in the home garden.

Common Name:

Cabbage

Scientific Name:

Brassica oleracea; Capitata Group



Hardiness:

Very Hardy (will survive first frost)





In the next section, we'll show you how to grow cabbage.



