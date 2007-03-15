For years, parents have been right: Eating your broccoli is a good idea. This hearty, tasty vegetable is rich in dozens of nutrients. In fact, it packs the most nutritional punch of any vegetable

Health Benefits of Broccoli



Broccoli is the centerpiece of the

Italian Broccoli with Tomatoes recipe.





Broccoli is a fiber find. Not only is it a rich source, but half of its fiber is insoluble and half is soluble, helping to meet your needs for both types of fiber. But the story doesn't end with broccoli's rich array of nutrients. Broccoli provides a health bonus in the form of protective substances that may shield you from disease. Botanically, broccoli belongs to the



Nutritional Values of

Fresh and Cooked

Broccoli

Serving Size: 1/2 cup chopped





