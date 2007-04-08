Tips for Growing Bulbs

If you envision a garden blooming with color, check out bulbs. These hearty plants require some maintenance, but the reward is plants that can bloom year after year. The following tips will help you get to know these wonderful plants a little better.

When winter finally melts away, crocuses , daffodils, and tulips are quick to appear. The earliest spring bloomers come from bulbs and other allied structures such as tubers, rhizomes, and corms, which lie underground ready to grow as soon as the weather breaks.

When planted in a compatible site, daffodils, snowdrops , and crocuses can spread into large clusters that paint the landscape with their early color. Long-stemmed tulips and daffodils are wonderful flowers to cut and bring indoors. Hyacinths , dwarf irises, and some daffodils have sweet fragrances, making them pleasurable indoors or out.

dahlias, Summer is made more cheerful with brightly colored summer-flowering bulbs such as caladiums cannas , and gladioli . These bulbs are native to warmer climates and won't survive winter in cold areas. But they can be dug up, stored in the basement, and replanted when warm weather returns. When heat has other plants resting, summer-flowering bulbs can continue to thrive. Their bountiful blooms make splendid bouquets.

In the next section, we'll give you some great tips for working with bulbs year-round.

