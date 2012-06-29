10 Habits That Prevent Pests in Your Dorm Room

" " Your residence hall is your home. You don't want to share it with bugs and other pests. Want to learn more? Check out these college pictures! James Woodson/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Hate to say it, but it's not uncommon at all to have bugs and other pests in your dorm room. From flies and ladybugs to the more ominous cockroaches and mice, anything's possible when you've got a lot of kids crammed together who are living on their own for the first time and probably not being as clean as they should be. In addition, a lot of students unwittingly bring bugs and rodents onto campus with them. You know that used couch you bought at the thrift store? It was filled with bed bugs, which you carried right into your dorm room. And that old chair your roommate brought from home? It was bug-free when he stuck it into his family's storage shed in spring, as he started collecting his college gear, but mice and spiders got into it, and he brought those into your room, too [source: Zudonyi].

A bit creeped out? The good news is that it's a lot easier to prevent unwanted pests from setting up house with you in the first place than to kick them out once they've moved in. Here's what you need to do.