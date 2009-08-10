10 Ways to Bug-proof Your Home

While some people are frightened of bugs, others may be fascinated. But the one thing most people will agree on is that insects don't belong in the home. Not only do they create unsanitary conditions, but they're also just plain annoying, from the buzz of a fly to the itchy bite of the mosquito. Bees, wasps and scorpions can cause painful stings, while fleas, mosquitoes and ticks can carry diseases that they transport to pets or humans. Even the common cockroach can be a major contributor toward allergies and asthma attacks, especially in children [source: Asthma and Allergy Foundation].

With more than 10 quintillion bugs in the world (that's 10,000,000,000,000,000,0000!), bug-proofing the home can sometimes feel like a losing battle [source: Smithsonian Institute]. Fortunately, by understanding what attracts bugs to your home, you can begin making changes that will help get rid of them for good.

Just like humans, insects need food, water and shelter to survive. By eliminating their food supply and getting rid of bug's favorite hiding spots, you can reduce the risk that insects will take up residence in your home. Of course, the best way to prevent infestation is to keep bugs out entirely. To do this, you'll need to seal up the cracks and gaps in your home's exterior. By tightening up the entry points that insects use to gain access, you can greatly improve your chances of staying bug-free.

