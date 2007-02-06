Euonymus, Burning Bush

The burning bush is a vibrant landscape shrub that can be put to several uses. 2007 Publications International, Ltd.

With ridged stems and vaselike upright form, burning bush, also known as winged euonymus, is an attractive deciduous shrub. The leaves are small pointed ovals and are remarkable for the fiery pinkish-red foliage color that appears in autumn and remains a bright spot for several weeks. The shrubs become more spreading as they mature at a height of 10 to 15 feet. Insignificant yellow flowers are followed by attractive red berries.

How to grow: Plant in full sun or bright partial shade in any soil as long as it is well drained. Prune for shape, thinning branches as necessary while the bushes are young. Prune to limit size if you wish.

Uses: An adaptable plant, it can be used for many landscape purposes, including shrubbery borders, hedges, accent plantings, foundation planting, screening, and even large containers.

Scientific name: Euonymus alata

