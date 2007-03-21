Electrical contact cleaner is simply compressed air with a cleaning agent that evaporates, such as isopropyl alcohol. It is useful for cleaning electric components that have food, grease, or oils on them. It can dislodge foreign elements and clean components.
Several brands of electrical contact cleaner are available at larger hardware stores, electronics dealers, and hobby shops.
