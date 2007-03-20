Most electrical repairs will utilize common hand tools, but you may need some specific electrical tools for safety and accuracy. Electricity must have a continuous path, or circuit, in order to flow. Think of it as a two-lane road from point A to point B and back. If one or both lanes are blocked, traffic stops. The flow of auto traffic over a highway is measured with a traffic counter placed across the road. The flow of electrical current is measured by placing an electrical tester at two points in the circuit.

The previews at the bottom of this page will introduce you to tools that can measure electricity and clean electrical contacts. Most electrical problems can be solved by keeping the circuit clear and obtaining a precise measurement of the flow of electricity. In addition to the common tools in your kit, these specialized electrical tools will keep your electric components running smoothly.

Advertisement

Learn about these electrical tools:

Voltage Tester

Sometimes you just need to find out if electricity is flowing at all. This tester will help you determine if a contact is live.

Continuity Tester

When you want to know if a particular electrical component is carrying electricty, this tool will give you the answer.

Volt-Ohm-Milliammeter (VOM)

Also called a multitester, this electrical tool can tell you if a circuit is live and how much electricity it carries.

Compressed Air

Dust, loose particles, and grime can all conspire to block an electrical contact. A burst of air from this tool will clear a path immediately.

Electrical Contact Cleaner

Sometimes a little cleaning solution is necessary to remove grease, oil, and dirt from a component. This tool will deliver the goods.

For more information about electrical tools and home repair tools, review the following: