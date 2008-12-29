Ultimate Guide to Topiary

A topiary bunny made of trailing plants and sphagnum moss. iStockphoto /Liza McCorkle

You can use sphagnum topiary out­doors or indoors, so the first step in planning a sphag­num topiary project is to decide where you want to put your creation. Sphagnum topiary frames are available in a variety of sizes and are appropriate for use in yards, gardens and even end tables.

Next, consider the type of design and plants you want to use for your sphagnum topiary and how much work you want to put into the project. Many animal-shaped frames are available, and if you can't find the design you're looking for, you can bend and twist galvanized or stainless steel wire into the shape you want. You can buy empty frames as well as frames stuffed with moss or pre-filled with both moss and plants. If you're planting your sphagnum topiary in a container, choose one that complements the topiary design as well as the space where it will be displayed.

Finally, choose your plants -- fast-growing creeping plants, succulents and grasses work well with this type of topiary. In addition to your plants, frame and moss, you'll need potting soil, florist's wire, scissors and a stick or other pointy tool to make holes in your moss. Here's what to do: