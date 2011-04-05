Top 5 Reasons to Get a Handheld Shower Head

You'll save water without sacrificing water pressure. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

The average person takes more than 28,000 showers in a lifetime, according to the National Geographic Channel. Rather than just go with the flow and settle for a standard shower setup, consider switching to a handheld showerhead to get the most from your shower experience. These handheld units attach to your shower wall via a long rubber hose, and can be easily removed to direct the spray of water right where you want it to go. For the eco-conscious people, these showerheads offer an easy way to conserve both water and energy without sacrificing the water pressure needed to keep you clean and comfortable. Best of all, you can install these units just like you would a regular fixed showerhead, without extensive demo or refinishing.

Still not convinced that a handheld showerhead is right for you? Read on to learn about the top five reasons a handheld showerhead just might be the perfect upgrade for your bathroom.

