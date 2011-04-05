Please enter terms to search for.

Top 5 Reasons to Get a Handheld Shower Head

by Bambi Turner
You'll save water without sacrificing water pressure.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

The average person takes more than 28,000 showers in a lifetime, according to the National Geographic Channel. Rather than just go with the flow and settle for a standard shower setup, consider switching to a handheld showerhead to get the most from your shower experience. These handheld units attach to your shower wall via a long rubber hose, and can be easily removed to direct the spray of water right where you want it to go. For the eco-conscious people, these showerheads offer an easy way to conserve both water and energy without sacrificing the water pressure needed to keep you clean and comfortable. Best of all, you can install these units just like you would a regular fixed showerhead, without extensive demo or refinishing.

Still not convinced that a handheld showerhead is right for you? Read on to learn about the top five reasons a handheld showerhead just might be the perfect upgrade for your bathroom.

Do you find yourself struggling to scrub away ugly soap scum and mildew on your shower walls? According to the John Bridge tile company, one of the most effective ways to keep your shower looking clean and fresh is to wipe it down after each use. Of course, most families simply don't have the time to seek out the proper cleaning supplies after every shower. A handheld showerhead serves as the perfect tool for rinsing your shower, and since it's right within reach, you're more likely to give your shower a quick cleaning before you towel off.

If you decide you're just too busy to rinse the shower daily, a handheld showerhead can make it easier to wash and rinse away soap scum when you do find the time to clean. These units allow you to spray down the walls quickly before scrubbing, then rinse them clean to restore the look of your tile and grout.

Make your bathroom more luxurious with a handheld showerhead.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Even the most basic handheld showerhead offers improved comfort and flexibility over traditional fixed models. Handheld units double as massagers, and many include multiple settings so you can create a spa-like experience tailored to your needs. After a workout, you can even use a handheld showerhead to ease sore muscles with an at-home massage therapy session right in your own bathroom.

A handheld showerhead can also improve the everyday shower experience by helping you direct water right where you need it. No more struggling to rinse shampoo out of long hair, or finding dried soap in hard-to-reach places hours after your shower has ended. These showerheads can also help you to wash up while keeping your hair dry, and for women, they serve as the perfect tool for leg shaving. On days when you find you need both hands free, simply place your handheld showerhead back into its mounting bracket and use it like a fixed showerhead to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Instead of sending your canine companion off to the groomer, save money by washing your pet at home. While a fixed showerhead typically can't provide enough water pressure to get Fido clean, a handheld unit concentrates the spray right where you need it, allowing you to wash away stinky pet odors.

These handheld showerheads also provide the perfect option for kids, who often feel overwhelmed by the noise and heavy spray in a standard shower. A handheld showerhead puts the control in their hands and can help them get used to showering on their own. For kids who still need a little help with hygiene, the handheld showerhead lets parents wash and rinse a child's hair while keeping soap away from the face. These units also make it easy to water plants and wash other household items, like hard-to-clean mini-blinds.

You might save water and take more efficient showers with a handheld showerhead.
Hemera/Thinkstock

Fixed showerheads send large quantities of water (and money) down the drain as you shower. Conserve this precious resource and keep bills in check by using a handheld showerhead to direct water only where it's needed. Not only will you lower your water bills, but you'll also cut the cost of energy required to heat this water. Many handheld showerheads help you cut water consumption even further by using a shut-off switch right on the handle. With this switch right in your hands, you're more likely to shut the water off or turn it down as you lather up or shave your legs.

Many manufacturers even offer low-flow handheld showerheads designed to give you the best shower experience with the least amount of waste. These units include special aerators, which add air to the water spray to increase pressure while using less water. Choose one rated at 2 GPM or less and you'll save 2,300 gallons of water a year.

While handheld showerheads provide benefits for people of all ages, those with limited mobility stand to benefit the most from this technology. While fixed showerheads can't be raised or lowered, most handheld models feature a hose that ranges from 3 to 6 feet (0.9 to 1.8 meters) or more. The long hose used on these showerheads makes them a convenient option for people who use a shower seat to cope with injury, arthritis or other physical limitations. By allowing elderly or disabled individuals to clean effectively while seated, handheld showerheads can help people retain their independence and shower without assistance. The added flexibility of a handheld showerhead also makes it easier for caregivers to bathe patients in their care by bringing the water right where it's needed. Families with aging or disabled relatives should consider adding these handheld units to provide a safe, accessible bathing experience for all members of the family.

