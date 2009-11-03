10 Trims Around the House

Friezes often feature elaborate, intricate designs, such as the one in this panel. iStockphoto.com /4x6

A frieze is a large panel that's among the most elaborate types of trim around the house. It's traditionally installed between rows of crown molding and picture rail, and it can range from several inches to more than a foot in height. Friezes are most commonly found in classical or Victorian décor. Some modern design schemes may incorporate a solo frieze without any other complementary trims to add an understated decorative element to a room. This is especially true with salvaged or antique tin frieze panels, which can be painted or left unfinished.

Historical friezes are made from carved wooden panels, embossed tin or plaster. They often feature intricate repeating patterns of roses, swirls or other shapes. Some customized friezes may include a family's coat of arms or even a historic or religious scene. More basic units are also available; these are often used in conjunction with ornate crown molding to keep the room from looking too formal.