10 TV Homes We'd Love to Live In

Bart, Lisa, Homer and Marge show off a full-size replica of "The Simpsons" house. David Waite/ Getty Images

In real estate, it's location, location, location. But when the home is a TV set, anything goes. The exterior of a famous TV home might come from one building, while the interior lives behind a different façade or in a filming studio. Still, the houses (or mansions, or futuristic spaceships) take on a new life in our minds, and it's easy to imagine living in them. Some TV homes have appeal because of their setting and features, while others exude their own kind of alluring personality.

How you ever sat in front of the television in awe of your favorite character's pad? Let's take a look at some TV homes from past and present shows that we'd love to live in.

Advertisement