Country Decorating Ideas

©Stroheim & Romann Dusty violet and oyster-white make an unusual and sophisticated color scheme for this restrained boudoir. Walls and window treatments in quintessential French toile set the scene; pencil-striped and diamond-patterned fabrics provide crisp contrast.

Poised and feminine but never too sweet, these fresh country style rooms are refined yet easy to live with. Fabrics with formal polish set the tone, but the muted pastel colors give these rooms a young, chic spirit.

Grayed tints of plum, green, and blue are sophisticated yet lighthearted; paired with buttercream and white , they're fresh. You could achieve similar results with peach and dove gray, celadon and cream, or pale aqua and light taupe.

" " ©Strohheim & Romann This French-inspired room is a mix of elegant and playful touches. A formal damask sofa lightens up with subtle striped welting in the same cream and French-blue tints.

Unique and subtly playful touches give these rooms special charm and confidence that express the owner's personal style. In the bedroom, an old white iron architectural fragment adds presence above the headboard.

" " ©Stroheim & Romann Green willow leaves create a lush yet serene background for this peaceful breakfast nook.

In the breakfast room, bamboo and cane-inset antiques lend a fresh, slightly exotic air; and in the sitting room, sprightly ball fringe decks a whimsical pouf. Simple window treatments and casually arranged flowers continue the relaxed look.

Give your home a European flair by decorating in English, French, Pennsylvania Dutch (German), or Swedish country styles. The next section of this article will show you how to do it.

