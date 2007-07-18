Country Decorating Ideas

A Certain Savoir Faire
Poised and feminine but never too sweet, these fresh country style rooms are refined yet easy to live with. Fabrics with formal polish set the tone, but the muted pastel colors give these rooms a young, chic spirit.
Grayed tints of plum, green, and blue are sophisticated yet lighthearted; paired with buttercream and white , they're fresh. You could achieve similar results with peach and dove gray, celadon and cream, or pale aqua and light taupe.
Unique and subtly playful touches give these rooms special charm and confidence that express the owner's personal style. In the bedroom, an old white iron architectural fragment adds presence above the headboard.
In the breakfast room, bamboo and cane-inset antiques lend a fresh, slightly exotic air; and in the sitting room, sprightly ball fringe decks a whimsical pouf. Simple window treatments and casually arranged flowers continue the relaxed look.
Give your home a European flair by decorating in English, French, Pennsylvania Dutch (German), or Swedish country styles. The next section of this article will show you how to do it.