Country Decorating Ideas

American Rustic
Pioneers in a new land had to build their own homes and forge their own destinies to such a degree, they continue to inspire fresh country style in modern times. Even as the boundaries of the wilderness moved (from western Massachusetts to Michigan, from Colorado to California), the image of the ranchers and farmers who settled the land evolved from region to region.
Today, lovers of American rustic style can forge their own image by choosing from cozy log homes; spreading prairie farmhouses with big, welcoming porches; and rooms inspired by the old Southwest or Native American motifs. Whitewashed walls, rough pine furniture, cheerful fabrics, and heirloom artifacts create a reassuring feeling just about anywhere.
One thing's sure: The inherent drama and dignity of early Americans' simple lifestyles make us feel proud today. And that's a feeling that will never go out of style.