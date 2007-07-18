Country Decorating Ideas

Big Sky Country
Whether your home is in the Rockies or the Appalachians (or you just wish it were), you can create rooms with rustic warmth and fresh country style. The ones here share common features that add up to a rich, outdoorsy feeling.
Strong, simple window treatments or none at all keep the focus on the view. A fireplace is important: While a wood-burning one is ideal, you can make do with a gas model or even a decorative shell in which you burn an array of sizable pillar candles in varying heights. (Be sure to keep an eye on any source of live flame.)
Exposed overhead beams don't have to be real supporting members; get the look with today's decorative, lightweight fiberglass beams. Furniture in strong-grained oak or pine is basic, but don't overlook the appeal of unpeeled pole or rattan.