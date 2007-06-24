Decorating Styles

One piece of spectacular art is often more effective than a variety.

With no alteration in colors and no jarring surface treatments, this spacious room is smoothly carved into separate zones for living. Shine and sparkle add to the feeling of spaciousness, from the glass shelving in cab­inets to the chrome-framed dining chairs.

Accents of black add punch to the overall design of this room. To soften the room's formality, a cat­chy mismatched chair has been moved in.

The pale, silky smooth wood floor flows from sitting area to dining area, but the ceiling changes: A low soffit near the gleaming dining table beams above the table and chairs.

An interesting arrangement of cabinetry blocks the dining table from the living room while allowing traffic to flow freely on both sides. The wall-to-ceiling cabinet provides ample storage for china, silver, and linens. The waist-high segment of cabinetry performs as a serving station and buffet.

" " The theme of glass and bright metal is repeated in the hanging lamp suspended above the table.

While this cabinetry wall is straight-edged, a bar area on the other side of the dining room entrance is curved to be user-friendly to all. There's a plentiful supply of art, but the living room steals the winning focal point in the floor-to-ceiling glass doors and all that lies beyond.

