Spacious Decorating
With no alteration in colors and no jarring surface treatments, this spacious room is smoothly carved into separate zones for living. Shine and sparkle add to the feeling of spaciousness, from the glass shelving in cabinets to the chrome-framed dining chairs.
Accents of black add punch to the overall design of this room. To soften the room's formality, a catchy mismatched chair has been moved in.
Advertisement
The pale, silky smooth wood floor flows from sitting area to dining area, but the ceiling changes: A low soffit near the gleaming dining table beams above the table and chairs.
An interesting arrangement of cabinetry blocks the dining table from the living room while allowing traffic to flow freely on both sides. The wall-to-ceiling cabinet provides ample storage for china, silver, and linens. The waist-high segment of cabinetry performs as a serving station and buffet.
While this cabinetry wall is straight-edged, a bar area on the other side of the dining room entrance is curved to be user-friendly to all. There's a plentiful supply of art, but the living room steals the winning focal point in the floor-to-ceiling glass doors and all that lies beyond.
To learn more about interior design and get tips and information on decorating your home, visit:
- Interior Decorating: Get tips on how to decorate your home and read about organizing a project and selecting an interior design that fits your lifestyle.
- Home Decorating Tips: Learn about home decorating styles and get tips on how to plan and complete decorating projects.
- Decorating a Room: Find out how to decorate a room from floor-to-ceiling.
- How to Design a Kitchen: Create a kitchen that works for you and get tips on how to choose and place appliances and create a decorating scheme.
- Kids Rooms: Get tips on decorating your child's room, with information on colors, smart strategies, and money-saving tips.