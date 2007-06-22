Home Decorating Tips

Crown molding and built in book shelves are just some of the features you may be able to choose in a newly built home.

If you have decided to buy a new house, be sure to work closely with your architect or builder not only in devising blueprints but also as the structure takes shape. If adjustments or substitutions are in the plans, make sure you have final approval.

Small changes, such as an extra counter where the kids can hunker down for a snack or no shelf in the bath, will impact how each room functions. Use these decorating tips for new homes as you begin to make your plans.

Advertisement

When buying a newly constructed home in a subdivision or development, sign on the dotted line as soon as possible. Purchasing a new home before standard flooring, cabinets, fixtures, and appliances are installed expands your decorating options and eliminates the expense of replacing those materials -- the ones you would never have chosen -- later.

Keep in mind that tract-type builders translate few­er decisions, while semicustom builders generally offer a variety of packages featuring different upgrades along with floor plan options.

If you intend to enlist an interior designer for your new home, involve him or her as soon as possible to help determine color schemes and select appropriate finishes.

Your designer should have a copy of the blueprints or just the room, window, and doorway dimensions to choreograph furnishings. Dimensions are also invaluable when it comes to older homes. Ask the seller if they'll allow you to take measurements.

You may not be able to fit your queen-size bed through a narrow passageway in a rambling old farmhouse or a cottage. You don't want to learn that on moving day!

Although it's not always feasible, staggering closing times will allow you to work on your new home before you have to vacate the other home. Jobs like painting and repairing are easier when rooms are devoid of furniture and boxes. Even a few days will give you the opportunity to paint the bath and scrub the carpets.

Integrating new decorating ideas from room to room can sometimes present a challenge. On the next page, find out how to prevent your new interior decorating from clashing with older interior decorating.

To learn more about interior design and get tips and information on decorating your home, visit: