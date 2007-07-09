Kitchen Decorating Ideas

©Knight Photography The island's rich green legs complement the hutch.

With the rough-hewn timbers and plaster ceiling above, you'd know you were in the Southwest. But, no doubt about it, strong Arts and Crafts undertones are also present in this sunny kitchen located in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

The room is simple and unadorned so the artisanship and the elements can stand out. At the very heart of the design, the two-level island forges a sitting spot as well as work space.

The microwave slips in here at a level for the kids to make a snack. And the granite top and auxiliary sink are an everyday boon for prepping and cooking.

But it's the slender furniture-style legs that rocket the island out of the ordinary. Painted deep rich green, the legs complement the tall green hutch that guards the door.

Adding the hutch tones down the modernity of the hard-edged granite and stainless steel. The natural red birch floor is a peacemaker, pulling the factors congenially together.

Want a simple, down-to-earth kitchen that epitomizes casual comfort? If so, try the decorating tips in the next section.

