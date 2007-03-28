Furnace Maintenance

To keep the motor running cool, make sure it's clean. Most motors are permanently lubricated and sealed by the manufacturer and, therefore, require no further attention. Some motors, however, have covered oil ports above the bearings near the motor shaft.

If the motor has oil ports, it should be lubricated annually. Apply two or three drops of 10-weight nondetergent motor oil (not all-purpose oil) to each port. Do not overlubricate. If the blower shaft has oil ports, it, too, should be lubricated annually, following the same procedure.

Advertisement

You'll probably have to remove an access plate to get at the ports. If the blower has grease cups instead of oil ports, remove the screw caps that cover the cups and fill the cups with bearing lubricant, which is available at automotive and hardware stores.

When you lube the motor, you should also check the belts. Find out how to replace worn belts on the next page.

For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.