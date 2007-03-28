Furnace Maintenance

How To Replace a Furnace Belt
On furnaces that have a blower, inspect the belts on the blower and motor when you clean and lubricate the furnace. If the belts are worn or frayed, replace them with new ones of the same type and size. Here's how to replace a worn belt:
For more articles on home repair, check out the following links.
- How To Repair Gas Furnaces and Gas Heaters: Gas furnaces have become popular because they burn fuel cheaply and with few problems. Keep your gas furnace running trouble-free.
- Major Appliance Repair: If the furnace isn't the only thing in your house on the fritz, you can learn how to fix other machines in this article.
- Small Appliance Repair: Once you've tackled the furnace, a toaster or blender seems like child's play. Find out how to fix them here.
- Thermostat Maintenance: To make sure there's actually a problem with your heating system, you may want to check the thermostat, too. Learn how to calibrate a thermostat.