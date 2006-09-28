How to Repair Floors

Use a pair of small, sharp scissors to cut off burnt carpet fibers. Image courtesy © Publications International, Ltd.

Professional carpet repair can be expensive. But what else can you do when your carpeting is damaged by cigarette or other burns? Actually, with a little patience, you can usually fix the damage just as well yourself. Here are tips to do it conveniently and effectively.

When only the tips of the carpet fibers are burned, carefully cut off the charred fiber with a pair of small sharp scissors. Lightly sponge the area with a mild detergent solution and again with clean water. The low spot won't be noticeable when the carpet dries.

Advertisement

If there is a large area of damaged carpet, you'll have to replace the burned area with a patch cut from a piece of scrap carpet. Here's how:

Step 1: From scraps, cut out a rectangle or square of carpet a little larger than the burned area. In order for the patch to blend in with the existing carpet without being highly noticeable, it must match the pattern in the carpet or the pile must run in the same direction.

Step 2: Press the scrap firmly over the damaged area. Holding it carefully in place, use a utility knife to cut around the edges and through the carpet under it. Cut completely through the backing, but don't cut into the carpet padding.

Step 3: When the entire damaged area is cut out, lift the burned piece out of the hole. Check the patch for fit, and, if necessary, slightly trim the edges so it fits the opening exactly.

Step 4: To install the patch, stick a piece of double-face carpet tape or apply an adhesive to the padding on each side of the hole. Position the patch, and firmly press the edges onto the padding. Let the adhesive dry for several hours before walking on the patch.

Floors are often neglected in favor of painting the walls or hanging pictures. The truth is, the floor receives much more use than any other surface in a room. Repairing your flooring will keep it looking great and help it last longer. By following the detailed steps outlined in this article, you can be confident you are putting your best foot forward.