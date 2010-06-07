Home & Garden
Top 10 DIY Safety Tips

by Sara Elliott
9

Wear Quality Safety Glasses

You may not think a quick trip around the yard with the weed whacker or a little mold cleaner justifies the use of safety glasses, but airborne particulates can and do cause eye injuries. About half of the 2.5 million eye injuries that occur in the United States every year happen at home, so you're not as safe as you think you are.

Invest in tight-fitting protective eye wear that conforms to the contours of your face. You'll probably pay a little more, but it's worth it. And once you do buy protective eyewear, it won't do you any good if you leave it in a drawer. Get into the habit of putting on protective glasses whenever there's even a small chance of flying dust.

Did You Know?

If you think you can get away with wearing your prescription glasses or sunglasses as makeshift safety glasses, think again. Conventional glasses may shatter and cause even more problems.

Recommended

