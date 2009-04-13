Top 10 Mistakes in Kitchen Design

Moving from the planning stages to the actual work may involve some inconvenience and expense, but if you've done your homework, the rewards of a good kitchen redesign should be worth the effort. To ensure your success, be sure to decide on a plan and stick with it. Changing your mind once the work has begun can be expensive and usually results in more than a few unexpected and frustrating glitches.

One of the best things you can do for yourself and your kitchen is to pick a contractor who has lots of experience with kitchen design. It also helps if you can communicate with him easily and feel comfortable with his professional style. Just to be sure you have the right company, check his previous work by asking for references and checking with the Better Business Bureau in your area. Do yourself a favor and take a hands-on approach to the project. Write down your ideas, and double-check everything before work begins. Don't be afraid to ask questions, and keep asking until you're satisfied with the answers.

Last, and maybe most important, remember that this is your kitchen, so don't be swayed by someone else's opinions or design sense. When the dust settles, literally, you're the one who's going to be living with the results.

