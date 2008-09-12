Home & Garden
Home Design Pictures

by Marie Bobel

Home design is as varied as the people who come up with the blueprints. From the zeroHouse to houseboats, dive into the exhilarating topic of home design in this image gallery.

Specht Harpman

The zeroHouse design is an exemplum of cutting edge green building because of its abilities to function without any utility connections to outside sources. Look to the trees to see the next home design.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Tree houses are no longer kids-only hideouts. Adults taken with Swiss Family Robinson fantasies are building luxury tree dwellings. What do campers and ancient Mongolians have in common? Find out next.

Peter Adams/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images

A yurt is a circular lattice-walled tent. They've been used throughout history by nomads in Central Asia, but have picked up in popularity again. See a design with strict codes next.

Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Getty Images

Historic districts are protected because they possess a concentration of buildings, structures, objects or sites that are linked either historically or aesthetically. See an earthy home next.

Photo courtesy Soledad Canyon Earth Builders

Rammed houses are formed by literally ramming earth into the outline of a wall. Builders ram and repeat until the entire house is built. See an eco-friendly house design method next.

Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

Green building is "the practice of creating healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition". Swim over to the next design.

Lawrence Worcester/Getty Images

A houseboat can be as simple as a small hut placed on top of a raft, or as lavish and intricate as a million-dollar home. Huff and puff your way to the next home design.

Photo courtesy StrawBale.com

A straw bale house uses straw bales as insulation or as the structural building block. The walls are finished with plaster. The next home design won't cost you a penny.

David McNew/Getty Images

Found object homes are just that - built upon objects that you find. These homes are an inexpensive way to reduce waste and be creative. 65+ should check out the next design concept.

Steve Mason/Photodisc/Getty Images

Universal design means utilizing building techniques that can be used by anyone, especially those with chronic conditions. See another house for the health-conscious next.

Photo courtesy Joke Post/Arakawa + Gins

The Bioscleave house is meant to use your body in surprising ways to stimulate the immune system, which will eventually stop aging and death. Check out an assembly-line house next.

Prefab houses have evolved over the years and are growing in popularity. Explore a house that knows you better than you know yourself next.

© slrobertson.com

The Aware Home is just that - a house aware of its residents, their activities and their needs. The Aware Home includes some features homes of the future might have. See a very low tech house next.

Kelly Hart/Courtesy www.EarthbagBuilding.com

Earthbag homes are exactly what they sound like - bags filled with earthen materials stacked to make a house. They are inexpensive, but perhaps not visual beauties. See an intelligent home next.

Don Farrall/Photodisc/Getty Images

Smart homes connect all the devices and appliances in your home so they can communicate with each other and with you.

