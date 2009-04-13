Top 10 Mistakes in Kitchen Design

Dealing with trash in kitchen design has often been a matter of sticking a bin near an outside door or under the sink. These days, with the advent of recycling, there's more to refuse than meets the eye. Planning for your trash management needs involves a four-pronged approach. You'll almost certainly have a standard garbage disposal, possibly a trash compactor and also an area in which to place kitchen scraps and packaging destined for the weekly trash pick-up. You'll need space for recyclables, too. Newer segmented recycle bins designed for glass, plastic and aluminum recyclables take up more room than the old style kitchen trash cans of the 1970s. Recycling isn't going away, so whether it's mandatory in your area or not, be prepared to manage your trash efficiently and incorporate it into your kitchen design plans.

Declutter the Clutter One of the best ways to avoid clutter in the kitchen is to get and stay organized. Stacking and nesting plates, pots and food storage containers helps to maximize the space, as does employing storage extenders like wire shelving that lets you take full advantage of wasted vertical space. Try a few on-the-door storage solutions too, like spice racks and pot lid organizers. Need more help getting all that stuff sorted out? Large lazy susan turntables let you rotate small appliances from the back to the front of cabinets without removing items.