Top 10 Mistakes in Kitchen Design

Toss the Garbage
Dealing with trash in kitchen design has often been a matter of sticking a bin near an outside door or under the sink. These days, with the advent of recycling, there's more to refuse than meets the eye. Planning for your trash management needs involves a four-pronged approach. You'll almost certainly have a standard garbage disposal, possibly a trash compactor and also an area in which to place kitchen scraps and packaging destined for the weekly trash pick-up. You'll need space for recyclables, too. Newer segmented recycle bins designed for glass, plastic and aluminum recyclables take up more room than the old style kitchen trash cans of the 1970s. Recycling isn't going away, so whether it's mandatory in your area or not, be prepared to manage your trash efficiently and incorporate it into your kitchen design plans.