Top 10 Spring Cleaning Tips

When winter's here, I want to hibernate. Spend evenings huddled on the sofa with a heated blanket, a cup of tea and a good book. Toss ingredients into the slow cooker and eat soups and stews for dinner. Wear comfy, fuzzy pajamas and slippers. (Come to think of it, the heavy food might have something to do with the desire to hibernate). But once the holidays are over, sometimes it feels like a long, dull wait before spring arrives. Deep cleaning my house doesn't even cross my mind.
Then as the weather starts to warm up, I emerge from my cave (so to speak) and realize that the basic cleaning routine I go through every week is mostly just scratching the surface. Spring is a time of rebirth and renewal; why not make that go for your house as well? Spring cleaning is a time-honored ritual for a reason -- the fresh air and greenery outdoors make us want to prettify our indoor spaces, too. It just makes us feel better. But if the mere thought seems overwhelming, here are a few tips to get you started.
