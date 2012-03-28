Top 10 Spring Cleaning Tips

If you don't want to put in the elbow grease, hosing off windows (and walls, for that matter) is a good way to go. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Even with all these tips under your belt and after enlisting help, does it still seem like an absolutely horrible, monumental and otherwise insurmountable task? Fine. Go over the list -- if you've made one, of course -- and figure out what you can cross off. One way to do that is to think about the most high-traffic areas of your home. The kitchen has to be high on the list, and so does the room that houses the TV, whether that's the living room or a den. So what can you remove? Rooms like guest bedrooms, bathrooms that don't get much use or finished basements with very little furniture or stuff in them (does that exist?). Closets that are already pretty organized anyway. Basically, the places where you and your family do the most living are the places that will need spring cleaning the most.

Another way to speed up the process is to look for shortcuts, like spot-cleaning instead of cleaning the whole thing. Instead of steam-cleaning all of the carpet, focus just on the stains in the high-traffic areas. If you have a hand-held steamer for clothes, use it on curtains instead of taking them down to wash. Window washing from the outside is a classic spring cleaning task, but I have to say that I haven't done much of it myself. I just turn the hose on the outsides of the windows occasionally to get rid of bugs and leaves, and I'm satisfied with that. A more ambitious person might take down the screens and scrub those, then clean the windows, too. It's your house, so you decide how your time is best spent.

Advertisement