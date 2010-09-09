5 Old-Fashioned Cleaning Tips for Carpets, Rugs and Floors

After a nice swim, all he wants is to roll around on your new rug for a while. See more dog pictures Jupiterimages/Comstock/Getty Images/ Thinkstock

Not even Supermom can ensure that no one ever wears shoes in the house, that animals and children never track mud through the halls, or that no one ever consumes food or drinks over the living room carpet. We've all been victims of stains, dirt and odors trapped in the flooring. They attack when you least expect it and cling onto your carpet for dear life, no matter how much you scrub and scrape.

For this kind of battle, you need a few secret weapons that people have been using for generations. Your grandmother's mother's mother got her carpet clean without modern vacuum cleaners or stain solutions, so why change something that works? Our 5 old-fashioned cleaning tips can help you be better than Supermom in your battle against the unsightly (and smelly) enemies locked into your carpet, rugs and floor. First up: how to get a hardwood floor spotless without a vacuum cleaner.

