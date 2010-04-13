10 Tips for Multiuse Office/Guest Rooms

Plenty of homes today feature a room intended to serve as an office, but that doesn't mean they're necessarily used that way. Instead, space constraints often require homeowners to morph some spaces into multifunctional areas. The combination workspace/guest room is commonly employed to maximize square footage, particularly in smaller homes or condos.

You probably already know how challenging it can be to get a room intended to serve two purposes to do both things well. Thanks to some simple design tips and transformational, space-sensitive furniture, you can enjoy a fully functioning and aesthetically pleasing home office/guest room. We've put together a list of 10 easy, totally accomplishable steps that will bring order and good design to your multiuse space.