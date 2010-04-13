10 Tips for Multiuse Office/Guest Rooms

Shelves are perfect for storing your work or craft supplies and holding guests' folded clothes. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

It might be tempting to stuff as much as possible into your space, but you really don't need more than the bare necessities to achieve prime office/guest room functionality. Chances are, your guests aren't going to need a giant armoire to store a few days' worth of belongings, just as you don't really need to display every award or work-related memento you've ever received. Instead, pick and choose the furniture pieces and items that are truly necessary to avoid overcrowding your multifunctional space.