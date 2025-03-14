How to Clean Baseboards With a Dryer Sheet

" " Baseboard cleaning is one of those chores that's easy to forget but has a surprisingly big impact on a room. AI Asset Generator / Shutterstock

Baseboards are the trim or molding that runs along the bottom edge of interior walls, where the wall meets the floor. They protect walls, cover gaps, add decorative style and prevent dust and dirt from accumulating over time.

What do you need to know about how to clean baseboards? They might not be the first thing you notice in a room, but over time, they collect dust, dirt and scuff marks.

Regular maintenance helps keep white baseboards looking fresh and prevents buildup that will make it too tough to clean later. Here's a step-by-step guide.