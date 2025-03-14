How to Clean Baseboards With a Dryer Sheet

By: Ada Tseng  |  Mar 14, 2025
spraying and wiping white baseboards
Baseboard cleaning is one of those chores that's easy to forget but has a surprisingly big impact on a room. AI Asset Generator / Shutterstock

Baseboards are the trim or molding that runs along the bottom edge of interior walls, where the wall meets the floor. They protect walls, cover gaps, add decorative style and prevent dust and dirt from accumulating over time.

What do you need to know about how to clean baseboards? They might not be the first thing you notice in a room, but over time, they collect dust, dirt and scuff marks.

Regular maintenance helps keep white baseboards looking fresh and prevents buildup that will make it too tough to clean later. Here's a step-by-step guide.

Contents
  1. Step 1: Remove Dust and Loose Debris
  2. Step 2: Prepare a Cleaning Solution
  3. Step 3: Wipe Down the Baseboards
  4. Step 4: Remove Scuff Marks With a Magic Eraser
  5. Step 5: Use a Dryer Sheet to Repel Dust
  6. How Often Should You Clean Baseboards?
  7. Additional Baseboard Cleaning Tips

Step 1: Remove Dust and Loose Debris

Getting rid of loose debris first makes the rest of the cleaning process much easier.

Start by using a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment to remove dust and dirt from the baseboards. If you don't have a vacuum cleaner handy, a microfiber cloth or a dry brush can work just as well.

Step 2: Prepare a Cleaning Solution

Mix warm water with a few squirts of dish soap in a bucket or spray bottle.

If your baseboards have tougher stains, add a little baking soda to the mix for extra scrubbing power. This gentle but effective cleaning solution will help break down grime without damaging the paint.

Step 3: Wipe Down the Baseboards

Dip a microfiber cloth into the cleaning solution and wring out the excess water.

Wipe down the baseboards, working in sections to ensure every inch gets cleaned. For heavily soiled areas, you may need to go over the surface more than once.

Step 4: Remove Scuff Marks With a Magic Eraser

If you need to remove scuff marks, try a melamine sponge, such as the Magic Eraser. Melamine is a hard plastic that's a cross between a sponge and sandpaper.

Dampen the eraser with hot water and gently scrub the marks until they disappear.

But be very careful not to scrub too hard — especially on painted surfaces — to avoid removing the paint. Spot-test a section first before moving onto the rest of the baseboard.

Step 5: Use a Dryer Sheet to Repel Dust

Once your baseboards are clean and dry, rub a dryer sheet along the surface. This not only gives them a fresh scent but also helps repel dust and reduce buildup in the future. It’s a simple trick that makes regular maintenance much easier.

How Often Should You Clean Baseboards?

Baseboards should be dusted at least once a month and deep cleaned every few months, depending on foot traffic and household dust levels.

If your home has white baseboards, you may need to clean them more frequently to keep them looking bright and fresh.

Additional Baseboard Cleaning Tips

  • Consider the baseboard materials. Different materials require different maintenance. Wood baseboards might require a wood cleaner or polish. Vinyl baseboards might only need a mild soap and water solution.
  • Protect floors. Put down a towel or plastic sheeting on the floor before cleaning baseboards, especially if using a wet cleaning method. This can prevent water damage or staining.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

